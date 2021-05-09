UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €8.80 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €8.80 ($10.35) price target from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.99 ($11.75).

UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a fifty-two week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

