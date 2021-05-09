Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give (INGA) (AMS:INGA) a €12.30 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. (INGA) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.18 ($13.16).

(INGA) has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

