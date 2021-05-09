OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) PT Raised to $80.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price target increased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.35 million, a P/E ratio of -137.84 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after buying an additional 93,779 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 10.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

