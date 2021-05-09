FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Raised to $335.00 at Citigroup

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.27% from the company’s current price.

FLT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLT stock opened at $285.66 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $206.60 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 267,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,904,000 after purchasing an additional 62,642 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,945,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $4,646,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.