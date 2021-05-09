Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) PT Raised to $95.00 at Raymond James

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $699,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

