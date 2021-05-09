Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dolby Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.41 and a 200-day moving average of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $3,200,451.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,740 shares of company stock worth $7,549,813 in the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

