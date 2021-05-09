Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hillenbrand, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Hillenbrand in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,803,000 after purchasing an additional 411,822 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,821,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,291,000 after purchasing an additional 145,398 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 4.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,268,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,251,000 after purchasing an additional 95,264 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Hillenbrand by 91.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,713,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,754,000 after purchasing an additional 816,587 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,862,000 after purchasing an additional 88,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

