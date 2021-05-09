Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Issued By William Blair

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mayville Engineering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Mayville Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 34.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 33.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mayville Engineering news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

