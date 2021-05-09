Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Red Rock Resorts, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Red Rock Resorts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RRR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $39.47.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 594.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 349.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 75,420 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

