B. Riley Increases Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Price Target to $29.00

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.96.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 54.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

