Gartner (NYSE:IT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gartner (NYSE:IT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $266.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gartner offers timely, thought-provoking and comprehensive analysis that is known for its high quality, independence and objectivity. Its research reports have become indispensable tools for various companies across different sectors, strengthening its leading position in the market. The company has a large and diverse addressable market with low customer concentration that mitigates operating risks. Due to these positives, shares of Gartner have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, continuous investments to retain a competitive edge and fend off competition has increased the company's expenses and contracted margin. Revenues from the federal government business are exposed to lengthy approval times and other austerity measures, which often increase operating risks. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations is a concern.”

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Shares of IT stock opened at $234.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.36. Gartner has a 12 month low of $106.57 and a 12 month high of $239.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 98.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,056,102.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,097 shares of company stock worth $11,018,429 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gartner (IT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.