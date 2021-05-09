Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) PT Raised to $64.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Get Progyny alerts:

PGNY opened at $51.71 on Friday. Progyny has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.09 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.68.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 55,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $2,636,805.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,003 shares in the company, valued at $618,552.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $1,179,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 583,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,757,378.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470,864 shares of company stock valued at $23,185,154. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 774.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after buying an additional 349,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,803,000 after purchasing an additional 235,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 206,968 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,896,000 after purchasing an additional 181,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 588,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,937,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.