Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) PT Raised to $64.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.77% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.
PGNY opened at $51.71 on Friday. Progyny has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.09 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.68.
In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 55,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $2,636,805.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,003 shares in the company, valued at $618,552.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $1,179,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 583,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,757,378.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470,864 shares of company stock valued at $23,185,154. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 774.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after buying an additional 349,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,803,000 after purchasing an additional 235,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 206,968 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,896,000 after purchasing an additional 181,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 588,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,937,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
