Morgan Stanley Cuts Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target to $35.00

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

PSNL has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of PSNL opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $995.77 million, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.71. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $98,517.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,194.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,951. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after acquiring an additional 268,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Personalis by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 217,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 20,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 907,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after acquiring an additional 234,771 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

