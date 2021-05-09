The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Target Price to $296.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price objective dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $333.00 to $296.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FVRR. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.42.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

NYSE FVRR opened at $180.33 on Friday. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $47.23 and a 1 year high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -419.36 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.32 and a 200 day moving average of $219.31.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth $357,186,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth about $232,522,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,847,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,190,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.