Castle Biosciences (CSTL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Castle Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Castle Biosciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSTL stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -354.80 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.40.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $984,331.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,487,348.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $7,648,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 426,871 shares of company stock valued at $29,736,087. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

