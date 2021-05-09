Lemonade (LMND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Lemonade to post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. Lemonade’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lemonade to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LMND stock opened at $79.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.16. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMND. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $494,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,484.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,120 over the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lemonade stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,101,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,772,000. Lemonade makes up approximately 58.3% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Lemonade at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

