Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$51.50

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective raised by TD Securities to C$51.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.10.

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$44.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.72. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$16.91 and a one year high of C$46.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.93.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$899.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$784.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.98%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

