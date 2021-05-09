National Bankshares Increases IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$55.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.88.

Shares of IGM opened at C$44.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.96. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$26.61 and a twelve month high of C$45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.13.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$812.81 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

