TD Securities Boosts Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$39.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GWO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.95.

GWO stock opened at C$36.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$19.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a current ratio of 15.84 and a quick ratio of 13.27.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4200001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon acquired 35,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$958,659.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 197,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,376,261.65. Also, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings acquired 366,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,259,181.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 366,746 shares in the company, valued at C$12,259,181.87. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 417,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,420.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

