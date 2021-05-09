Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s current price.

KMP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Killam Apartment REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.16.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

TSE KMP.UN opened at C$19.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.55, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.09. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$15.78 and a 52-week high of C$19.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.92.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.