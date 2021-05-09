Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $274.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Willis Towers’ shares have outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. The company is well-poised on incremental revenue growth, cost synergies and solid balance sheet. Focus on realizing operational efficiencies, investment in new growth avenues and strength of its client services bode well. Buyouts help it to penetrate deeper into the markets and expand its international presence. Higher organic commissions and fees, solid customer retention levels and growing new business should help the company to ramp up its revenues. Strong balance sheet and steady cash flows ensure effective capital deployment. However, escalating expenses tend to weigh on margins. Lower interest rate pose financial risks. Also, exposure to foreign exchange volatility and lower return on equity raises financial risks. Its first-quarter earnings beat estimates.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $270.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

