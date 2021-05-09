Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Kforce in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Kforce’s FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get Kforce alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KFRC. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $60.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kforce has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $62.00.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.15%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $140,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $820,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,145. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Kforce by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Kforce by 3.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 27,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.