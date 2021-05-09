Envista Holdings Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Envista in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Envista’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Envista alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVST. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

NYSE:NVST opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -349.85 and a beta of 2.00. Envista has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Envista by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Envista by 596.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

In related news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,043.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $76,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,176 shares of company stock worth $11,946,934 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.