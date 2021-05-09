Analysts Offer Predictions for Varex Imaging Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Varex Imaging in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Varex Imaging’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

VREX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

VREX opened at $24.52 on Friday. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $961.18 million, a PE ratio of -43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 168,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth $429,000. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,504,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,500,000 after acquiring an additional 274,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

