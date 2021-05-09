NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. Laurentian raised their price objective on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NFI Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.67.

NFI opened at C$25.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.33. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$13.03 and a 52-week high of C$32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.75.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$927.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$838.85 million. Research analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

