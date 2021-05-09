Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Raised to C$45.00 at National Bank Financial

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PKI. UBS Group restated a strong-buy rating on shares of Parkland in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on Parkland and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parkland has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.45.

Shares of PKI opened at C$39.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42. The firm has a market cap of C$5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.38. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$32.01 and a 12 month high of C$45.10.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.05 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Parkland will post 2.4799998 EPS for the current year.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

