Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CSFB increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.79.

Shares of MFC opened at C$25.85 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$15.36 and a twelve month high of C$27.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$17.87 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.4399999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$190,643.61.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

