Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Hits New 1-Year High at $700.00

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 700 ($9.15) and last traded at GBX 693.59 ($9.06), with a volume of 2749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 692 ($9.04).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The firm has a market cap of £722.82 million and a PE ratio of 37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 637.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 565.98.

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

