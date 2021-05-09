DA Davidson Weighs in on Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Akamai Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $110.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,607.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,888 shares of company stock worth $4,871,957. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

