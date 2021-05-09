Coursera, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Coursera in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst R. Rigby expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Coursera’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

COUR opened at $36.14 on Friday. Coursera has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter valued at about $148,011,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,375,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

