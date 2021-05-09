Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Up to $104.30

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $104.30, but opened at $112.83. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $118.09, with a volume of 8,547 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.35.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $35,798.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,060.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total value of $13,239,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,522,787.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,875 shares of company stock worth $24,300,481. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $1,082,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,488,000 after purchasing an additional 234,339 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $562,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

