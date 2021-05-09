Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at National Bankshares

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on POU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.42.

POU stock opened at C$13.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.35. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.43 and a 1-year high of C$13.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.26.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$196.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 1.5300001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total value of C$72,100.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$197,191.40. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$129,000.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

