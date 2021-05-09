Aziyo Biologics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.53). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aziyo Biologics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aziyo Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. Aziyo Biologics has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,564,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $3,508,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,900,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $418,000.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

