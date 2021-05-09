Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CF Bankshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CF Bankshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 27.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

CFBK opened at $20.03 on Friday. CF Bankshares has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $107.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 457.5% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 294,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 241,551 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Bankshares news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,376.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 5.91%.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

