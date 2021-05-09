ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ArcBest in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities increased their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.46.

Shares of ARCB opened at $90.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 29,805 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

