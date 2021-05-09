Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.86

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.86 and last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 1729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AKR shares. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 84.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,523 shares of company stock worth $154,218 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

