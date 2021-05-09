Kornit Digital (KRNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Kornit Digital to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. On average, analysts expect Kornit Digital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $91.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.16. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -571.38 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

