Kornit Digital (KRNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Kornit Digital to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. On average, analysts expect Kornit Digital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $91.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.16. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -571.38 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.
About Kornit Digital
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.