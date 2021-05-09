Summit Materials (SUM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Summit Materials to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Summit Materials to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $30.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $31.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

