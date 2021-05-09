Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 9% After Analyst Upgrade

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s stock price rose 9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $28.50 to $30.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lithium Americas traded as high as $13.51 and last traded at $13.44. Approximately 154,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,627,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

LAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 777.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 836,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after buying an additional 740,841 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after buying an additional 606,309 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 727,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after buying an additional 432,385 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 463,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 348,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $4,141,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

