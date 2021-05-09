ATB Capital Lowers Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$35.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering decreased their price target on Suncor Energy to C$28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.72.

Shares of SU opened at C$28.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.16. The firm has a market cap of C$43.18 billion and a PE ratio of 1,592.22. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$29.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,666.67%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

