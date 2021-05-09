Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.86.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of RUS opened at C$31.95 on Wednesday. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$13.20 and a 12-month high of C$32.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.69.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$674.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 389.74%.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total value of C$68,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,374 shares in the company, valued at C$4,873,621.34.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.