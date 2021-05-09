Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$106.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$99.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$107.67.

TSE TIH opened at C$105.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$96.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$91.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.08. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$61.09 and a 52 week high of C$106.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$992.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$984.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 4.3199999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In related news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total transaction of C$298,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$93,250. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $717,485.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

