ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Trading Down 63.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) dropped 63.2% on Friday after Raymond James downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James now has a $51.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00. ChemoCentryx traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 288,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 854,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCXI. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $77,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,439,217.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 9,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $647,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 87,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,820.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,474 shares of company stock worth $3,361,264. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after acquiring an additional 171,898 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,873,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,248,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,737,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 463,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,728,000 after buying an additional 78,855 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.68.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

