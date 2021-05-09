Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CAS. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Cascades to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.50 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC upgraded Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cascades in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.71.

Get Cascades alerts:

CAS opened at C$14.03 on Friday. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$12.80 and a 52-week high of C$18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.43.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 2.2199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.