Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.68% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CAS. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Cascades to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.50 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC upgraded Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cascades in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.71.
CAS opened at C$14.03 on Friday. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$12.80 and a 52-week high of C$18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.43.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
