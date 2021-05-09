Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Increased to C$1.35 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$1.35 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 43.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BBD.B. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.85 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.15 to C$1.20 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.92.

BBD.B opened at C$0.94 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.61.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

