Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Financial Survey

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Host Hotels & Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $115.47 million 10.15 $89.96 million $1.67 12.62 Host Hotels & Resorts $5.47 billion 2.27 $920.00 million $1.78 9.88

Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Host Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 21.07% 10.30% 2.07% Host Hotels & Resorts -21.88% -8.55% -4.61%

Risk & Volatility

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Host Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71 Host Hotels & Resorts 3 7 6 0 2.19

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.71%. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $15.32, indicating a potential downside of 12.85%. Given KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is more favorable than Host Hotels & Resorts.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as MarriottÂ®, Ritz-CarltonÂ®, WestinÂ®, SheratonÂ®, WÂ®, St. RegisÂ®, The Luxury CollectionÂ®, HyattÂ®, FairmontÂ®, HiltonÂ®, SwissÃ´telÂ®, ibisÂ® and NovotelÂ®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.hosthotels.com.

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.