Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at TD Securities

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Boralex from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CSFB upped their price target on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Boralex to C$52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boralex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.00.

Boralex stock opened at C$36.09 on Thursday. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$26.75 and a 12 month high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 65.62.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$193.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$194.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

In other Boralex news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total value of C$29,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,105.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

