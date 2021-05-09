Raymond James Boosts Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$36.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ABX. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$40.00 price target (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities reiterated an action list buy rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.50.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

TSE:ABX opened at C$29.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.09. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$23.63 and a 1 year high of C$41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.00.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 27.43%.

In other news, Director John Lawson Thornton purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.26 per share, with a total value of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.