Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cytosorbents in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $8.41 on Friday. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $364.31 million, a P/E ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

