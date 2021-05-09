Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.95.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.51. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,575.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $20,087,560.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,705,736.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $2,461,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,959.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,432,565 shares of company stock worth $125,328,415. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,472,000 after buying an additional 561,531 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

